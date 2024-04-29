Huawei Unveils GoPaint - a Brand-new Self-developed Painting App on May - Bringing the Fun of Creation to the Masses

Huawei Unveils GoPaint, a Brand-new Self-developed Painting App on May 7, Bringing the Fun of Creation to the Masses (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti: gopaint huawei
Huawei will launch a new Self-developed Painting app for tablets called GoPaint. Huawei's official account also kicked off the warm-up of the GoPaint app and noted "Creation begins here! The powerful-ever Huawei-developed app GoPaint is coming, see you on 7 May! " According to sources, the app comes equipped a wealth of brushes, and brings the easy-to-use features for Painting. As the industry's first smart device vendor to launch a Self-developed Painting app, Huawei has gained insights into consumers' Creation needs. Adhering to the core concept of ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
