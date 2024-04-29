Huawei Unveils GoPaint - a Brand-new Self-developed Painting App on May - Bringing the Fun of Creation to the Masses

(Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/will launch a newapp for tablets called's official account also kicked off the warm-up of theapp and noted "begins here! The powerful-everappis coming, see you on 7 May! " According to sources, the app comes equipped a wealth of brushes, and brings the easy-to-use features for. As the industry's first smart device vendor to launch aapp,has gained insights into consumers'needs. Adhering to the core concept of ...

huawei Unveils gopaint, a Brand-new Self-developed Painting App on May 7, Bringing the Fun of Creation to the Masses - huawei will launch a new self-developed painting app for tablets called gopaint. huawei's official account also kicked off the warm-up of the gopaint app and noted 'Creation begins here! The powerful- ...

Continua a leggere>>

huawei’s New Painting App, gopaint, Arrives on May 7th - Get ready to paint like never before with gopaint, huawei's new painting app. The new app is set to be launched soon. Here's all the details.

Continua a leggere>>