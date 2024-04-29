Henlius Trastuzumab Receives FDA Approval in the United States

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) SHANGHAI, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK) announced that the company's business partner, Accord BioPharma Inc. (the U.S. specialty division of Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.), has receivedfrom theFood and Drug Administration (FDA) for HERCESSI™ (HLX02,-strf, biosimilar to Herceptin® trade name: HANQUYOU in China and Zercepac® in Europe), abiosimilar self-developed and -manufactured by. The product has been approved in the(U.S.) for adjuvant treatment of HER2-overexpressing breast cancer, the treatment of HER2-overexpressing metastatic breast cancer, and the treatment of HER2-overexpressing metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction ...