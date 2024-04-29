Hard Rock Cafe Italia partecipa alla World Burger Tour Competition con tre nuovi panini dai sapori locali

Hard Rock

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Fonte : sbircialanotizia
Hard Rock Cafe Italia partecipa alla World Burger Tour Competition con tre nuovi panini dai sapori locali (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) Il Carbonara Burger del Cafe di Firenze, il Dolcevita Burger di Roma e lo Spring Burger del locale veneziano concorrono a entrare nel menu di tutti gli Hard Rock del mondo. Disponibili da oggi nei tre Cafe Italiani. 29 aprile 2024 –Gli Hard Rock Cafe® di Firenze, Roma e Venezia lanciano tre nuovi Burger che
Leggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotizia
Notizie su altre fonti: burger hard

KFC launches first-ever perfume - and it's inspired by a mouth-watering menu item - A KFC-scented perfume probably wasn't on your bingo card for 2024 -but the fried chicken giant has now launched just this, dubbing it the 'No. 11 Eau de BBQ' fragrance ...
Continua a leggere>>

hard Rock Cafe Italia partecipa alla World burger Tour Competition con tre nuovi panini dai sapori locali - Il Carbonara burger del cafe di Firenze, il Dolcevita burger di Roma e lo Spring burger del locale veneziano concorrono a entrare nel menu di tutti gli hard Rock del mondo. Disponibili da oggi nei tre ...
Continua a leggere>>

I ordered a 'gluten-free' burger at McDonald's and this is what they tried to give me - A celiac who asked for a ‘gluten-free’ cheeseburger at a Blackpool McDonald’s was less than impressed with what she found ‘swimming’ in her burger box. “Is that a p*ss take with the ketchup,” asked ...
Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Hard Rock
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.