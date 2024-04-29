Gstar Announced the Strategic Move: Groundbreaking of Silicon Wafer Factory Construction in Indonesia (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti: silicon gstar Video di Tendenza
Recently, Gstar held a Groundbreaking ceremony for its Silicon rod and Silicon Wafer Factory, marking the beginning of the rapid Construction phase. This Move not only signifies a significant breakthrough for Gstar in its global photovoltaic industry layout but also represents remarkable progress in its industry chain vertical integration process. In Jakarta, Indonesia, this modern Factory spanning 60,000 square meters is set to rise. Characterized by fully digitalized and intelligent production processes, the Factory has introduced a series of cutting-edge production equipment and technologies, aiming at establishing ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
