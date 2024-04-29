Godzilla e Kong | Il Nuovo Impero riceve grandi elogi da Hideo Kojima

hideo Kojima Highly Praises godzilla x Kong: The New Empire - The New Empire has finally stomped into theaters across Japan, receiving rave reviews from kaiju aficionados worldwide. Notably, acclaimed creator hideo Kojima has joined the chorus of praise, sharing ...

Continua a leggere>>

godzilla e Kong, ecco la recensione più attesa: cosa ne pensa hideo Kojima - Uno dei pareri più illustri e attesi su godzilla e Kong - Il nuovo impero è finalmente arrivato: la recensione di hideo Kojima.

Continua a leggere>>

godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Gets Major Praise From hideo Kojima - hideo Kojima, creator behind Death Stranding and more, is often famous with fans online for his reactions to new theatrical releases, and it's the same for godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Taking to ...

Continua a leggere>>