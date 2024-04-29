Ginny e Georgia 3, riprese al via per la nuova stagione della serie Netflix (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024)
Fan di Ginny e Georgia, a rapporto: le riprese di Ginny e Georgia 3 sono finalmente cominciate! Lo ha annunciato Netflix, condividendo alcune foto che mostrano il cast riunito per la produzione dellanuovastagione. Dopo il clamoroso cliffhanger con cui si è conclusa la seconda stagione, uscita a gennaio 2023, i fan non vedono l’ora di scoprire cosa ha in serbo questo terzo capitolo dellaserie dramedy, con al centro il rapporto madre-figlia tra Georgia (Brianne Howey) e Ginny (Antonia Gentry).
Nel maggio 2023, la piattaforma di streaming ha confermato che lo show sarebbe tornato per una terza e quarta stagione sul servizio di ...Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
Notizie su altre fonti: ginny georgia
ginny & georgia, la serie tv su Netflix avrà una terza stagione - Quando esce ginny and georgia 3: anticipazioni trama, cast nuovi episodi, trailer e streaming della terza stagione su Netflix. Continua a leggere>>
Jason Kelce to Join ESPN’s Monday Night Football Pregame Show - Retired Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce already has landed his next gig. The former NFL pro will be part of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, which airs ahead of Monday Night Football, The ... Continua a leggere>>
ginny & georgia Starts Production on Season 3 — See First Photos - The Netflix dramedy has started production on Season 3. The show marked the first day of filming by releasing several behind-the-scenes photos of the cast — including leads Brianne Howey and Antonia ... Continua a leggere>>