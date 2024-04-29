Ginny e Georgia 3 - riprese al via per la nuova stagione della serie Netflix

ginny & georgia, la serie tv su Netflix avrà una terza stagione - Quando esce ginny and georgia 3: anticipazioni trama, cast nuovi episodi, trailer e streaming della terza stagione su Netflix.

Continua a leggere>>

Jason Kelce to Join ESPN’s Monday Night Football Pregame Show - Retired Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce already has landed his next gig. The former NFL pro will be part of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, which airs ahead of Monday Night Football, The ...

Continua a leggere>>

ginny & georgia Starts Production on Season 3 — See First Photos - The Netflix dramedy has started production on Season 3. The show marked the first day of filming by releasing several behind-the-scenes photos of the cast — including leads Brianne Howey and Antonia ...

Continua a leggere>>