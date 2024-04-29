Getting Ready | LUX Helps Female Ex-Offenders Reintegrate Back to Society

Getting Ready

Getting Ready: LUX Helps Female Ex-Offenders Reintegrate Back to Society (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) (Adnkronos) - LUX Launches ‘Getting Ready' Campaign to InspireEx-Offenders to Re-embrace Beauty and Re-enter Society with Confidence SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire -29 April 2024 - LUX, the global beauty brand by Unilever, is proud to launch its new Female empowerment campaign, ‘Getting Ready' today.Through this campaign, LUX, has designed a programme to help women ex-Offenders to re-embrace beauty to re-enter Society with confidence and dignity. Driven by the belief that Beauty can be a powerful source of strength and by its commitment to promote inclusivity, LUX hopes to empowerwomen ex-Offendersto face challenges ahead with strength. Beauty is not just about how the world sees women,it also defines how women ...
