Forbes inserisce Osimhen tra gli under 30 più influenti dell’Africa

Who is Scotland's next First Minister - the likely contenders to succeed Humza Yousaf - A leadership contest could now take place to find a new SNP leader, who would also become the country's seventh first minister.

SNP MSPs pay tribute to Humza Yousaf’s ‘dignified and emotional’ resignation as First Minister - Far north MSP Maree Todd ‘saddened’ by events as Kate forbes is described elsewhere as ‘the best person who can lead Scotland’.

Humza Yousaf resigns - live: SNP Scottish first minister quits to avoid expected defeat in no confidence vote - SNP Scottish first minister quits to avoid expected defeat in no confidence vote - Mr Yousaf’s resignation comes after the collapse of his power-sharing agreement with the Greens last week ...

