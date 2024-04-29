Forbes inserisce Osimhen tra gli under 30 più influenti dell’Africa

Forbes inserisce Osimhen tra gli under 30 più influenti dell’Africa (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) L’attaccante del Napoli e della nazionale nigeriana è stato inserito da Forbes tra gli under 30 più influenti del continente africano. Osimhen si trova alla 17esima posizione di questa speciale classifica. Si legge su Forbes: “Gli under 30 del 2024 hanno raggiunto il successo con innovazione, carisma e spirito d’iniziativa. Cercano di dare l’esempio e di lasciare un segno indelebile per le generazioni future promuovendo il cambiamento. Abbiamo trascorso dieci anni trascorsi a puntare i riflettori sugli innovatori e sui pionieri della tecnologia che hanno avuto un impatto sulle loro comunità, sul proprio paese e sull’Africa. Il decimo anniversario della lista dei 30 under 30 stilata da Forbes Africa testimonia l’inconfondibile potenziale e il pool di ...
