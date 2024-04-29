Daejeon Hana Citizen-Gimcheon Sangmu martedì 30 aprile 2024 ore 12 | 30 | formazioni - quot - pronostici

Suwon, Daegu fail to advance as top-tier clubs enter Korea Cup - Newly-promoted K League 1 side Gimcheon sangmu also joined the last 16 with a 3-2 win over ... Jeonbuk will travel north to face Gimpo, and Jeju will fly north to face daejeon. Bucheon will play ...

Korean Cup Fourth Round Draw | OneFootball - These two clubs have an identical Korean Cup record with five wins and three final losses each. Pohang Steelers are the defending champions, but because of their exploits in AFC, ...

5 Korean Cup games to look out for this Wednesday | OneFootball - The headline fixture in round 3 of the Korean Cup is undoubtedly the capital derby. Seoul E-Land welcome FC Seoul to Mokdong for the very first time with a place in the last 16 and major bragging ...

