Cos’è e come funziona TikTok Notes - l’app che vuole prendere il posto di Instagram

TikTok lancerà una nuova applicazione per infiammare ulteriormente la sfida con Meta: scopriamo il probabile nome della nuova app. L'articolo Sarà TikTok Notes la vera alternativa a Instagram? proviene da TuttoAndroid.
ByteDance ha confermato che presto arriverà una nuova piattaforma per condividere foto e post testuali che potrebbe fare concorrenza al social targato Meta. I primi indizi erano già nascosti fra le righe di codice del social.Continua a leggere
Il colosso cinese si prepara a lanciare una nuova app dedicata esclusivamente alla condivisione di foto
