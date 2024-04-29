Cos’è e come funziona TikTok Notes - l’app che vuole prendere il posto di Instagram

‘Marjorie ... Bout to Get Him’: Watch Steve Harvey 'Step Back' as Woman In Blue Dress Attempts to Twerk on Him In Resurfaced Clip - But one social media influencer pondered out loud on the X platform writing, “Every now and then I wonder what ever happened to that lady in the blue dress who got to twerking on the Steve Harvey Show ...

Continua a leggere>>

Wife Catches Her Husband Learning Hair Braiding Online after Finding out How Much it Costs in Canada - A woman was amused after she found her husband learning to braid after he found out how much it cost to braid hairs in Canada. He watched a video and took notes.

Continua a leggere>>

How 4batz Became Music’s Hottest New Star: ‘Ain’t Nothing Calculated’ - The streaming sensation reveals his real voice, answers the industry-plant allegations, and talks Ye’s and Drake’s endorsements in his exclusive first interview.

Continua a leggere>>