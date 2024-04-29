Cos’è e come funziona TikTok Notes - l’app che vuole prendere il posto di Instagram

Cos’è e come funziona TikTok Notes, l’app che vuole prendere il posto di Instagram (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) D’ora in avanti, TikTok non sarà più solo un posto per condividere (e vedere) video divertenti. Il popolare sito social ha presentato Notes, un’app dedicata in maniera specifica alle fotografie che punta, senza troppi veli, a sfidare Instagram. “come parte del nostro impegno costante nel migliorare l’esperienza su TikTok, stiamo esplorando nuovi modi per consentire alla nostra comunità di esprimersi e condividere la loro creatività attraverso foto e testo, in un ambiente dedicato a questi formati”, ha dichiarato un portavoce di TikTok. Cos’è TikTok Notes? Da qualche settimana, TikTok ha iniziato ad informare i suoi utenti dell’arrivo sempre più imminente di una nuova applicazione che si chiamerà ...
    TikTok lancerà una nuova applicazione per infiammare ulteriormente la sfida con Meta: scopriamo il probabile nome della nuova app.
    ByteDance ha confermato che presto arriverà una nuova piattaforma per condividere foto e post testuali che potrebbe fare concorrenza al social targato Meta. I primi indizi erano già nascosti fra le righe di codice del social.
    Il colosso cinese si prepara a lanciare una nuova app dedicata esclusivamente alla condivisione di foto
