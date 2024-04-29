Chocolate syrup - il castano preferito di Hailey Bieber

Chocolate syrup

Chocolate syrup, il castano preferito di Hailey Bieber (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) Si chiama Chocolate syrup e riprende il nome dal colore tipico del cioccolato. In particolare, dello sciroppo al cioccolato che negli USA ha un colore ben specifico. Perfetto per ravvivare i riflessi castani o per scurire una chioma già tendente al marrone caldo, è la nuova tendenza preferita dalle star. Cos’è il Chocolate syrup e come ricrearlo Ma di cosa si tratta nello specifico? È una tecnica che combina le sfumature calde e ricche del cioccolato con riflessi luminosi e brillanti. Questo permette di ottenere una tinta per capelli multi sfaccettata, vivace ma soprattutto versatile. Il “Chocolate syrup” non appare piatto ma si caratterizza per la sua intensità e profondità. Le sfumature vanno infatti da tonalità più scure e intense a più chiare e caramellate, adattandosi in ...
  • Chocolate syrup

    Un nuovo trend capelli per la primavera 2024 a detta di Hailey Bieber? Una nuova sfumatura di castano che si ispira al Chocolate Syrup. La primavera suggerisce una nuova sfumatura di capelli tra le Tendenze del momento e punta ad una sfumatura intensa, liquida di castano che ha già collezionato ...
  • Chocolate syrup

    La tendenza capelli Chocolate Syrup sarà la più glamour della primavera 2024. A lanciare il nuovo colore must di stagione è stata Hailey Bieber e in breve tempo il trend è diventato virale su TikTok.
