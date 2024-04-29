Bristol City femminile – Manchester City femminile 0-4 | i padroni di casa retrocessi mentre la doppietta di Fowler ispira i leader della WSL

Bristol City femminile – Manchester City femminile 0-4: i padroni di casa retrocessi mentre la doppietta di Fowler ispira i leader della WSL (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) Sito inglese: Mary Fowler ha segnato una doppietta e ha portato il Manchester City, capolista della WSL, sulla strada verso la sconfitta per 4-0 del Bristol City, che di conseguenza ha subito la retrocessione, domenica. Con l’Arsenal che aveva pareggiato con l’Everton all’inizio della giornata, il Man City sapeva che una vittoria sarebbe stata sufficiente per portare la corsa al titolo a due squadre. Quella vittoria è arrivata puntualmente in modo enfatico, con tutti e quattro i gol del Manchester City arrivati ??nel secondo tempo. Il fantastico gol di Fowler ha aperto le marcature al ...
