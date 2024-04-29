Booker T | Se Dragunov si unisse all’Imperium sarebbe incredibile

(Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) Ilja, nonostante sia ancora il campione di NXT, ha debuttato nel RAW post Wrestlemania ed è quindi sulla carta anche “parte integrante” del main roster.T ha provato a pensare ad una “idea di booking” ovvero l’unione nella stable di GUNTHER, l’Imperium ed ha spiegato anche le motivazione. L’idea “una genialata per lui. Lo penso per davvero. Essere in unaa fazione come quella gli impedirebbe di perdersi nelle sabbie mobili del main roster e cose del genere. Nell’ Imperium potrebbe affrontare chiunque e brillare in ogni caso, non importa il nome, lui non avrà mai un brutto incontro. Mi auguro che andrà a finire cosi,la scelta migliore.”

