(Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) SHANGHAI, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/, (SH600298), the world's leadingmanufacturer, has released itsCSR(the ""). Thehighlights the company's mission and vision, advancements in international expansion, intelligent and digital strategies, patent development,efforts, and initiatives for employee growth and development. Thedetails's pursuit of balanced and harmonious development with the employees, society, and nature, and its unremitting efforts to fulfillresponsibilities and giving back to society with concrete actions. Leading sustainable development to build a greener ...

Angel yeast Publishes 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility report - Angel yeast, (SH600298), the world's leading yeast manufacturer, has released its 2023 CSR report (the 'report'). The report highlights the company's mission and vision, advancements in international ...

Continua a leggere>>

Every CMBC beer brewed uses 22% less carbon than 2015 - Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC) has published its 2023 ESG report, the firm’s annual update on its progress made against sustainability targets.

Continua a leggere>>

Soy trader loop hole may see deforestation seeping through cracks - Soy traders lag behind new legislation that aims to eliminate deforestation, but a sneaky loophole may see them still able to comply regardless, a report from the Soy Transparency Coalition has ...

Continua a leggere>>