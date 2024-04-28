Santorini made in China | dopo Parigi e Venezia realizzata anche l’isola greca

Santorini made

Santorini made in China: dopo Parigi e Venezia realizzata anche l’isola greca (Di domenica 28 aprile 2024) Santorini è una delle isole delle Cicladi situata nel Mar Egeo, stupenda, morfologicamente molto particolare, impreziosita dalle costruzioni in colore bianco e blu immortalate in tanti quadri, disegni, poster, ecc. Orbene, la Cina è arrivata a riprodurne una piuttosto identica. Del resto, i cinesi sono fatti così: amano così tanto le bellezze occidentali, al punto L'articolo proviene da LE VOCI DI DENTRO.
