Philadelphia 76ers-New York Knicks oggi in tv | canale - orario e diretta streaming gara-4 NBA Playoffs 2024
Philadelphia 76ers-New York Knicks oggi in tv: canale, orario e diretta streaming gara-4 NBA Playoffs 2024 (Di domenica 28 aprile 2024)
Il canale, l’orario e le indicazioni per vedere in diretta tv Philadelphia76ers-New YorkKnicks, gara-4 del primo turno dei play-off NBA 2023/2024. Nella serie finora ha regnato il fattore campo, con i ragazzi di Thibodeau che hanno vinto le prime due gare salvo poi inchinarsi a un Joel Embiid da 50 punti, al punto che è stato – scherzosamente – bandito dall’Empire State Building. Sarà ancora Joel a caricarsi la squadra sulle spalle per tentare di ristabilire la parità e andare a New York sul 2-2. La palla a due è prevista oggi, domenica 28 aprile, alle ore 19:00. Di seguito, le informazioni per seguire in direttaPhiladelphia-New York dei playoff di ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
