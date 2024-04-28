Ondata di tornado in Oklahoma | 4 morti

Fonte : servizitelevideo.rai
Ondata di tornado in Oklahoma: 4 morti (Di domenica 28 aprile 2024) 22.00 Decine di tornado in Oklahoma lasciano scie di distruzione, danneggiando case ed edifici e causando un black out per decine di migliaia di residenti. Almeno 4 i morti: tra loro un bambino di 4 mesi. Diversi i feriti. Il governatore dello Stato americano, Kevin Stitt, ha dichiarato lo stato di emergenza in 12 contee. Alluvioni e danni causati dai potenti venti anche in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas e Texas.
Notizie su altre fonti: tornado oklahoma

At least 2 dead in Holdenville; Search and rescue underway in Sulphur after tornadoes: What we know - At least four people including a 4-month-old, died after a tornado outbreak hit oklahoma late Saturday night, with Sulphur and Holdenville being two of the hardest hit areas in the state.Authorities ...
tornadoes kill four people in oklahoma - tornadoes that tore through oklahoma and flattened buildings across one rural town killed at least four people, the US state’s governor Kevin Stitt has said. Nearly 30,000 people remained without ...
tornadoes kill 2 in oklahoma as governor issues state of emergency for 12 counties amid storm damage - In oklahoma, a tornado ripped through Holdenville, a town of about 5,000 people, late Saturday, killing two people, and injuring four others, Hughes County Emergency Medical Services said in a ...
