Il Pixar Fest della Disney introduce la città 4* di Turning Red

Disney's pixar Fest Introduces turning Red's 4*Town - Disney's pixar Fest is rolling at both Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure. Fans visiting either location have been surprised to see turning Red's 4*Town bringing do ...

Continua a leggere>>

Disneyland Resort Celebrates Return of pixar Fest for a Limited Time - Guests of all ages will discover favorite characters and special moments from pixar classics such as “Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “The Incredibles” and “Cars” alongside exciting stories from newer ...

Continua a leggere>>

Everything You Need to Know About Disneyland's pixar Fest - And for the foodies and collectors out there the celebration also features commemorative merch and limited-time food and beverages inspired by pixar films in very creative ways. Starting May 10, ...

Continua a leggere>>