I paparazzi scovano Britney con un uomo, lei rompe il parabrezza (Di domenica 28 aprile 2024) Nonostante non rilasci un disco dal 2016 e non faccia nulla (intenzionalmente) per far parlare di sé, Britney Spears a 26 anni dal suo debutto continua ad essere tra le star più popolari e chiacchierate del mondo, anche per questo motivo i paparazzi continuano a starle addosso. Poche ore dopo la notizia della fine della battaglia legale con il padre Jamie, Britney è stata fotografata in auto in compagnia di Paul Richard Soliz, il suo tuttofare (secondo i magazine USA i due avrebbero avuto una storia nei mesi scorsi). La cantante ha cercato di nascondersi e alzando un piede ha spaccato il parabrezza della sua Mercdedesz. I paparazzi trovano Britney insieme a Paul Soliz: “c’è stata un’avventura”. “La cantante di Baby One More Time è stata avvistata dai paparazzi nella ...
