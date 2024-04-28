I paparazzi scovano Britney con un uomo - lei rompe il parabrezza

(Di domenica 28 aprile 2024) Nonostante non rilasci un disco dal 2016 e non faccia nulla (intenzionalmente) per far parlare di sé,Spears a 26 anni dal suo debutto continua ad essere tra le star più popolari e chiacchierate del mondo, anche per questo motivo icontinuano a starle addosso. Poche ore dopo la notizia della fine della battaglia legale con il padre Jamie,è stata fotografata in auto in compagnia di Paul Richard Soliz, il suo tuttofare (secondo i magazine USA i due avrebbero avuto una storia nei mesi scorsi). La cantante ha cercato di nascondersi e alzando un piede ha spaccato ildella sua Mercdedesz. Itrovanoinsieme a Paul Soliz: “c’è stata un’avventura”. “La cantante di Baby One More Time è stata avvistata dainella ...

'Furious' britney Spears Cracks Windshield in First Sighting Since Settling Court Battle With Father Jamie Spears - britney Spears seemingly took out her anger on a windshield! The pop princess was spotted in the car with a cracked window alongside ex and felon Paul Richard Soliz shortly after she and dad Jamie ...

Continua a leggere>>

britney Spears inspired ‘Piece of Me’ for Camden People’s Theatre - Camden People’s Theatre home-grown creative Claire Gaydon blends autobiography and fiction to unpack privacy invasion of pop stars and ordinary people… Claire Gaydon brings her new writing debut Piece ...

Continua a leggere>>

10 times celebs lashed out at intrusive paparazzi, from Alec Baldwin and Kanye West to britney Spears - From britney Spears' umbrella incident to Kanye West's LAX altercation, here are 10 instances of celebs losing their cool in front of the paparazzi ...

Continua a leggere>>