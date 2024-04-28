Highlights e gol Tottenham-Arsenal 2-3 | Premier League 2023 24 VIDEO

Fonte : sportface
Highlights e gol Tottenham-Arsenal 2-3: Premier League 2023/24 (VIDEO) (Di domenica 28 aprile 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights di Tottenham-Arsenal 2-3, sfida valida per la 35esima giornata di Premier League. Vittoria fondamentale per i Gunners, che mantengono così il primo posto e possono continuare a sognare. Gara a due facce, con il primo tempo totalmente appannaggio degli uomini di Arteta: l’autogol di Hojbjerg spiana la strada, poi Saka e Havertz calano il tris. Nella ripresa tornano sotto gli Spurs grazie a Romero prima e Son poi dal dischetto, ma non basta. Di seguito il VIDEO con gli Highlights. SportFace.
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Notizie su altre fonti: highlights tottenham-arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City live – Premier League latest as champions City bid to close gap on leaders Arsenal with win at City Ground - Get the latest Football updates on Eurosport. Catch Nottingham Forest - Manchester City live on. Find scores, stats and comments in real time.
Continua a leggere>>

Arsenal's secret signing the real difference in North London Derby as Kai Havertz says thank you - Arsenal win the North London Derby thanks to their secret signing who should reap all the plaudits for his part in the decisive moments at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ...
Continua a leggere>>

Tottenham vs Arsenal live score, result, updates, stats, lineups as Saka and Havertz pile misery on Spurs - Arsenal opened up a 3-0 lead in the first half of the north London derby at Tottenham. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's own-goal put the hosts behind and Micky van de Ven had an equaliser ruled out for offside ...
Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Highlights gol
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.