Bournemouth-Brighton domenica 28 aprile 2024 ore 15 | 00 | formazioni - quot - pronostici

Ange Postecoglou has perfect Tottenham player to exploit Mikel Arteta's Arsenal weakness - Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham will be determined to exploit a rare weakness in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal team in Sunday's North London derby at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ...

Continua a leggere>>

Tottenham v Arsenal: Best bets for all Sunday’s Premier League games - I don’t remember there ever being a more important north London derby ... Brighton left for the beach when they exited Europe and all the talk turned to Roberto De Zerbi’s NEXT job. Two points and two ...

Continua a leggere>>

Arsenal officially the most televised team of the season; Manchester United 4th in TV table - Arsenal have been picked for the most televised Premier League games this season, with Liverpool and Manchester United level and one team forgotten. Sky Sports and TNT Sports have chosen their TV ...

Continua a leggere>>