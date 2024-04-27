WWE | Quante apparizioni nella prima notte del Draft - super reunion per i Dudley Boyz

WWE: Quante apparizioni nella prima notte del Draft, super reunion per i Dudley Boyz (Di sabato 27 aprile 2024) Durante Smackdown sono stati rivelati i primi quattro turni di slot del Draft 2024, con diversi ritorni per annunciare i pick destinati ai roster blu e rosso WWE. Hanno infatti la loro apparizione i Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray e D-Von Dudley), Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, Teddy Long e JBL, che hanno introdotto tutti i nomi Draftati nella nottata italiana. Staremo a vedere chi invece presenzierà lunedì sera, quando a Raw si terrà la seconda tornata (più corposa) di un Draft che per ora sta scivolando via senza grosse sorprese (al netto di Carmelo Hayes, accasatosi proprio a Smackdown e protagonista del main event di serata contro Cody Rhodes).
