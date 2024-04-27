WWE | Quante apparizioni nella prima notte del Draft - super reunion per i Dudley Boyz

WWE SmackDown Results: Melo vs Cody in main event as 2024 draft Madness officially begins - SmackDown opened with the contract signing of Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash, in Lyon, France. Source: WWE ...

Continua a leggere>>

WWE draft 2024: Full Night One picks revealed from SmackDown - WWE draft 2024: 16 overall picks were made on Night One with eight from Raw and eight from SmackDown on the April 26th edition of the Friday Night show.

Continua a leggere>>

Iconic WWE superstar pulls out of draft minutes into SmackDown show - The former Undisputed WWE Champion, who lost his prized title to Cody Rhodes as his 1,316 day run with the gold ended WrestleMania 40, was expected to be one of the first picks on the first night of ...

Continua a leggere>>