Tinaba - la recensione | cos’ - come funzio -a, opinioni

TNG eWallet and MyPB are now accepted by over 90% of local merchants in Hong Kong - TNG eWallet and MyPB users can make seamless QR payments in Hong Kong. Both are supported by over 90% of local merchants that accept AlipayHK or Alipay+.

Alipay+ enables digital payment of 14 overseas e-wallets from 9 countries and regions in Hong Kong to support city’s global travel drive - Users of 14 popular overseas e-wallets from 9 countries and regions can now make payments in Hong Kong using their home apps through Alipay+ ...

MPay payment now available in Hong Kong via Alipay+ - and tinaba from Italy. These wallets, similar to Alipay from the Chinese mainland, are now accepted at over 90 per cent of local outlets in Hong Kong. This marks the largest influx of international ...

