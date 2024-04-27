Life of Delta | Recensione - Gameplay Trailer e Screenshot

Life Delta

Life of Delta: Recensione, Gameplay Trailer e Screenshot (Di sabato 27 aprile 2024) In un mondo devastato dalle conseguenze della Grande Guerra, “Life of Delta” offre un’esperienza di gioco coinvolgente che unisce l’ambientazione post-apocalittica a una trama avvincente e a un Gameplay classico punta e clicca. Life of Delta Recensione Nel ruolo di Delta, un piccolo robot di servizio, i giocatori si trovano a esplorare un Giappone post-apocalittico dipinto a mano, ricco di dettagli e atmosfera. Il viaggio di Delta per trovare il suo amico perduto, Joe, porta i giocatori attraverso 28 livelli intricati, ognuno con la propria sfida da superare. Una delle caratteristiche più sorprendenti di “Life of Delta” è la varietà dei suoi puzzle e minigiochi. Dai tradizionali enigmi logici alla costruzione di ...
