Life of delta: Recensione, gameplay Trailer e Screenshot - In un mondo devastato dalla guerra nucleare, dove l’umanità è ormai estinta e solo i robot di servizio e le lucertole umanoidi vagano tra le rovine, emerge “Life of delta”, un’avventura punta e clicca ...

Continua a leggere>>

Canucks defeat Predators in Game 3, take 2-1 series lead - The Vancouver Canucks scored power play goals in the first and second periods and held on to beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 in Game 3 of their opening round Stanley Cup Playoffs series Friday ...

Continua a leggere>>

Indianola Edges Washington, 8-7, to Claim Playoff Series - GREENVILLE - Indianola Academy defeated Washintgon, 8-7, in the deciding game three of their playoff series. The Colonels advance to North Semifinals to face the winner out of North delta ...

Continua a leggere>>