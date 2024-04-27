Addio a Ray Chan - morto lo scenografo dei film degli Avengers

Addio Ray

Addio a Ray Chan, morto lo scenografo dei film degli Avengers (Di sabato 27 aprile 2024) Il mondo Marvel è in lutto. Ray Chan, scenografo che collabora da molti anni con gli Studios, è morto a 56 anni. Famoso in tutto il mondo per aver lavorato a blockbuster multimilionari come Avengers: Infinity War e Avengers: Endgame e che aveva da poco concluso il suo impegno per Deadpool & Wolverine. Ryan Reynolds, che nella pellicola interpreta Deadpool ha definito Chan “una forza creativa”, al pari di quella degli sceneggiatori “Ha costruito questi mondi da zero, e lo ha fatto nei modi più collaborativi e inclusivi. Ray era impareggiabile” ha dichiarato Raynolds a Deadline. La perdita di Ray è devastante per tutti noi che abbiamo lavorato su Deadpool e Wolverine. Ray ha fatto molto di più che progettare il mondo del nostro film: ...
Ultime notizie
