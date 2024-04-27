Addio a Ray Chan - morto lo scenografo dei film degli Avengers

Hugh Jackman ‘devastated’ by ‘tragic news of Ray chan demise - Hugh Jackman has sent his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ray chan, the renowned art director who worked on avengers: Endgame and Deadpool & Wolverine.The Logan star wrote ...
Hugh Jackman Mourns Death Of avengers, Deadpool & Wolverine Production Designer Ray chan - Having worked at Marvel Studios for a long time and on several big films, Ray chan died earlier this week at the age of 56.
Lutto in casa Marvel, è morto Ray chan: il commovente addio di Ryan Reynolds - Lo scenografo di avengers: Endgame, che ha lavorato anche a Deadpool & Wolverine, è stato omaggiato dalla star Ryan Reynolds.
