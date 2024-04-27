Addio a Ray Chan - morto lo scenografo dei film degli Avengers

(Di sabato 27 aprile 2024) Il mondo Marvel è in lutto. Rayche collabora da molti anni con gli Studios, èa 56 anni. Famoso in tutto il mondo per aver lavorato a blockbuster multimilionari come: Infinity War e: Endgame e che aveva da poco concluso il suo impegno per Deadpool & Wolverine. Ryan Reynolds, che nella pellicola interpreta Deadpool ha definito“una forza creativa”, al pari di quellasceneggiatori “Ha costruito questi mondi da zero, e lo ha fatto nei modi più collaborativi e inclusivi. Ray era impareggiabile” ha dichiarato Raynolds a Deadline. La perdita di Ray è devastante per tutti noi che abbiamo lavorato su Deadpool e Wolverine. Ray ha fatto molto di più che progettare il mondo del nostro: ...

