Tim Summer Hits 2024, Carlo Conti e Andrea Delogu al timone dello show di Rai 1 – Anteprima FqMagazine (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Grandi novità per Tim Summer Hits 2024, lo show musicale dell’estate che è stato promosso quest’anno, per la terza stagione, in prima serata su Rai 1. Dopo due anni su Rai 2 l’evento che celebra le più grandi hit dell’estate sbarca sulla Rete ammiraglia Rai e non è la prima novità. La seconda novità è l’arrivo di un nuovo conduttore al fianco della padrona di casa Andrea Delogu. In questi giorni si sono avvicendati diversi nomi. Dai ritorni di Stefano De Martino e Nek, fino ai recenti rumors che parlavano dell’arrivo e debutto del co-protagonista di “Doc- Nelle tue mani” Pierpaolo Spollon. Noi di FqMagazine siamo in grado di anticiparvi, in Anteprima, che arriverà Carlo Conti sul palco del Tim Summer ...
