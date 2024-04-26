Tim Summer Hits 2024 - Carlo Conti e Andrea Delogu al timone dello show di Rai 1 – Anteprima FqMagazine

RAI1 è la prima rete d’Italia negli ascolti e anche come appeal mediatico e freschezza. Il parco conduttori vedrà l’arrivo di Stefano De Martino e, a sorpresa, di PIERPAOLO SPOLLON. L’uscita di Amadeus, che da settembre sarà il volto di PUNTA di Nove, ha portato la Rai a potenziare la propria ...
Continua a leggere>>
Come annunciato dai palinsesti estivi Rai 2024, torna Tim Summer Hits con una nuova edizione. L'evento musicale, dopo due stagioni in onda nella prima serata di Rai1, sbarcherà a luglio con quattro appuntamenti (più le repliche domenicali) nel prime time del primo canale della Tv di Stato. Sembra ...
Continua a leggere>>
Tutto sul Tim Summer Hits 2024: quando inizia, le date e tappe, le puntate i biglietti e chi conduce la manifestazione L'articolo Tim Summer Hits 2024: quando inizia, date, puntate e biglietti proviene da Novella 2000.
Continua a leggere>>
Marcus Rashford hits out at ‘months of abuse’ in late-night post - Marcus Rashford hits out at ‘months of abuse’ in late-night post - The Man Utd and England forward has hit back after suffering more abuse from fans following a poor run of form ...
Continua a leggere>>
Wild Weather Ahead: summer 2024 Could Be a Scorcher After Hottest Year on Record - The climate crisis is causing more severe heatwaves and related events. Here's what to know about dealing with extreme weather in 2024.
Continua a leggere>>
NFL draft hits Detroit neighborhoods, not just downtown | Opinion - Downtown Detroit can throw a party. But the NFL draft is happening in our neighborhoods, too, and I hope Detroiters show up.
Continua a leggere>>