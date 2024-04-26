The Thursday Murder Club | Chris Columbus dirigerà Helen Mirren

The Thursday

The Thursday Murder Club: Chris Columbus dirigerà Helen Mirren (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren e Ben Kingsley saranno i protagonisti di The Thursday Murder Club, con Chris Columbus alla scrittura e alla regia. Il film è un adattamento dell’omonimo romanzo del conduttore televisivo e produttore britannico Richard Osman. Osman ha confermato la notizia oggi nel suo podcast, The Rest is Entertainment . La casa di produzione di Steven Spielberg, la Amblin Entertainment, lo sta realizzando. La storia segue un gruppo di amici geriatrici in una casa di riposo che si riuniscono per risolvere omicidi per divertimento, ma si ritrovano coinvolti in un caso reale. Mirren interpreterà l’ex spia Elizabeth, Kingsley interpreterà l’ex psichiatra Ibrahim e Brosnan interpreterà l’ex attivista sindacale Ron. Sono in corso trattative ...
    The Thursday Murder Club è il titolo del nuovo film diretto da Chris Columbus e avrà per protagonisti Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley e Pierce Brosnan.
    Gli arzilli 'vecchietti' Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley e Pierce Brosnan in un divertente detective movie diretto dal veterano Chris Columbus. Chris Columbus alla regia del divertissement giallo The Thursday Murder Club. Il regista americano racconterà la storia di un gruppo di arzilli vecchietti
The thursday murder Club movie picked up by Netflix - Netflix has picked up the film adaptation of The thursday murder Club, the debut novel from Richard Osman. The House of Games and former Pointless host announced in 2020 that legendary director Steven
