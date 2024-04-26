Thank You - Goodnight | The Bon Jovi Stor - la recensione | invecchiare come una rock-star

I Bon Jovi hanno scritto pagine importanti della storia del rock, diventando una vera e propria icona con pezzi celebri come “Livin’ on a Prayer”, “It’s My Life”, “Always”, Bed of Roses” e tantissimi altri. Per celebrare i 40 anni di carriera della band, su Disney+ andrà in onda una ...
Disney+ ha svelato il trailer e la key art di THANK You, GOODNIGHT: The Bon JOVI STORY. Gotham Chopra (Kobe Bryant’s Muse, Man in the Arena, Tom vs. Time), pluripremiato agli Emmy® Award, è regista e produttore esecutivo di THANK you, GOODNIGHT: The Bon JOVI STORY. Quanti episodi avrà la ...
Arriva il 26 aprile in streaming su Disney+ la serie documentaria sulla band di album come "New Jersey" e "Slippery When Wet". Ecco il trailer italiano ufficiale di Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.
thank You, goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, la recensione: invecchiare come una rock-star - La recensione di thank You, goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: la docuserie, dal 26 aprile su Disney+, è dedicata alla musica degli anni Ottanta, ma è anche una riflessione sulle fragilità di una rock-sta ...
How to watch Bon Jovi docuseries thank You, goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story - Jon Bon Jovi and the Livin' on a Prayer rockers are the focus of a four-part documentary streaming now exclusively on Disney Plus ...
‘thank You, goodnight’: A (Very Long) Reminder That Even Jon Bon Jovi Is Mortal - Gotham Chopra (the son of Deepak) directs Hulu’s Bon Jovi docuseries in a spirited portrayal of the band—even if you’ll be “Livin’ on a Prayer” that it was so damn long.
