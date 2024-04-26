MYTILINEOS ENERGY & METALS | FIRST QUARTER 2024 TRADING UPDATE

(Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024)' growth trajectory enhanced by the synergies betweenand Metallurgy ATHENS, Greece, April 25,/PRNewswire/(RIC: MYTr.AT) (Bloomberg: MYTIL.GA) announces its Q1financial results. Following the historically high 2023 performance,, in, maintains its strong growth trajectory, responding successfully to a conjuncture of challenges related to the weak pricing environment, the escalating geopolitical tensions, which impactingmarkets, while interest rates remain at the highest levels in recent years.' business model remains a key growth lever, based on the powerful synergies derived from the ...

FTSE miner rejects ‘opportunistic’ £31.1bn takeover offer - British mining giant Anglo American has rejected a £31.1bn takeover offer by Australian rival BHP. The FTSE 100 miner said the bid was “opportunistic” and “significantly undervalues Anglo American and ...

Greek energy Firm mytilineos Considers London Stock Exchange for €5bn Listing - Currently ranked as the seventh-largest listed business in Athens, mytilineos, with its workforce of 6,500 employees globally, has initiated a strategic ...

Greek energy firm mytilineos 'highly likely' to move €5bn listing to London Stock Exchange in huge City boost - It would be the first newly listed firm to immediately join the FTSE 100 since Deliveroo’s blockbuster IPO in 2021 ...

