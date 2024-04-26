Le star di Hollywood reagiscono per l’annullamento della condanna per stupro di Harvey Weinstein

Le star di Hollywood reagiscono per l’annullamento della condanna per stupro di Harvey Weinstein (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) “Questo è ingiusto nei confronti delle sopravvissute. Viviamo ancora nella nostra verità. E sappiamo cosa è successo”, ha detto Ashley Judd, una delle tante donne che hanno accusato Harvey Weinstein di violenze sessuali. Le donne di Hollywood – alcune delle quali hanno accusato Harvey Weinstein di stupro, violenza sessuale e molestie sessuali – stanno parlando apertamente, dopo che la condanna del magnate del cinema a New York è stata annullata giovedì in corte d’appello. I giudici hanno stabilito che i diritti di Weinstein sono stati violati quando la corte “ha erroneamente ammesso testimonianze di presunti atti sessuali precedenti, non accusati, contro persone diverse dalle denuncianti dei crimini sottostanti, perché quella testimonianza non ...
