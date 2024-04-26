I trend emersi al Coachella 2024 che anticipano l’estate (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024)
Da Paris Hilton a Megan Fox, le star popolano ancora una volta il Coachella Festival. Per l’edizione 2024, ecco quali sono i trendemersi che accompagneranno l’estate.
Ritorna l’appuntamento con il Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. L’edizione 2024 ha riacceso l’attenzione su un evento musicale che non può fare a meno della sua componente glam, anche perché il più delle volte anticipa quali saranno i tormentoni estivi.
Crediti: Paris Hilton/Instagram – VelvetMagFrange, pizzo, il Cowboycore e naturalmente i colori predominanti: il Coachella ogni anno aiuta a definire al meglio le tendenze dell’estate. Complici anche le star, i trend proposti durante il Festival preparano alla bella stagione evidenziando ancor di ...Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmag
