Google presenta IA per il Made in Italy

Per supportare le piccole e medie imprese italiane nel loro viaggio verso la scoperta dei vantaggi dell’intelligenza artificiale, Google ha lanciato “IA per il Made in Italy”. Questo progetto offre risorse, consulenze personalizzate e corsi di formazione gratuiti – sia online che sul territorio – ...
Continua a leggere>>
Negli ultimi rapporti di sicurezza sulle campagne di spionaggio online, i due colossi citano alcune aziende di intelligence italiane e le loro operazioni. Ma gli accusati respingono gli addebiti
Continua a leggere>>
Maninni chi? In molti durante l’annuncio di Amadeus del cast del Festival di Sanremo 2024 se lo sono chiesto. Tanto che su Google c’è stata una impennata delle ricerche sul suo nome, dopo qualche ora. Di questo Maninni, che presenta il brano in gara “Spettacolare”, che anticipa il nuovo album, ne ...
Continua a leggere>>
google says ‘pause ads’ pilot huge success, what this means for viewers - YouTube introduces 'Pause ads' on TV, driving revenue from viewers. Premium tier offers ad-free experience to avoid ads. Ads aim for seamless engageme ...
Continua a leggere>>
I can't believe the council didn't listen to us over Preston's Ashton Park - Residents opposed to the redevelopment of Ashton Park in Preston say their collective voice has been given “less weight” than organisations that were consulted over the project.
Continua a leggere>>
5 smartwatches you should buy instead of the google Pixel Watch 2 - The google Pixel Watch 2 proves that google is on the right track with its smartwatches. But it's not perfect. Here are five alternatives you should consider.
Continua a leggere>>