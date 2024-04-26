Global Biomedical Service punta alla sostenibilità economica

In risposta alla moratoria sugli acquisti di apparecchiature diagnostiche stabilita dallo Stato fino al 2026, GBS ha prontamente abbracciato il concetto di “Servitizzazione” dei dispositivi Biomedicali connessi, fornendo una soluzione concreta per la sostenibilità finanziaria, operativa ed ...
Continua a leggere>>
global Nanomaterials Market Predicted to Reach US$ 51.5 Billion by 2033, Driven by a 15.1% CAGR Growth - The global nanomaterials market share is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 12.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 51.5 Billion by 2033, trailing a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast ...
Continua a leggere>>
global Next-Generation Mass Spectrometer Industry - global Next Generation Mass Spectrometer Industry is estimated to register 7.2% CAGR to reach US$ 4,097.1 million From 2022 to 2032 ...
Continua a leggere>>
Ondine biomedical Inc Announces New Study Confirms Nose Is Key Source of Infection - Findings include 86% of surgical site infections ("SSIs") caused by bacteria from the patients' own nose, skin, or gut and nearly 60% of infections are resistant to antibiotics VANCOUVER, BC / ...
Continua a leggere>>