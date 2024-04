Gaza - Sabreen Eroh è mort - nata prematura col cesareo dalla mamma uccisa da raid israeliano a Rafah - VIDEO

Middle East crisis live: it could take 14 years to clear gaza Strip of rubble and unexploded bombs - War has left estimated 37m tons of debris in area, requiring years of work with ‘100 trucks’, says Pehr Lodhammar. Summary of the day … 15:02 The vast amount of rubble including ...

Premature baby girl rescued from her dead mother’s womb dies in gaza after 5 days in an incubator - A relative says a premature Palestinian infant, who was rescued from her mother’s womb shortly after the woman was killed in an Israeli airstrike, has died.

gaza, morta la piccola sabreen nata col cesareo da mamma uccisa - Milano, 26 apr. (askanews) - E' morta sabreen al-Rouh , la bambina nata grazie a un parto cesareo in condizioni disperate. Nella Striscia devastata dalla guerra, dove le medicine scarseggiano, i ...

