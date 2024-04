Al Google I O vedremo anche Wear OS 5 e una nuova versione di Android TV

google IO 2024 lineup confirmed – 5 new things we’re expecting to see, from wear OS 5 to Gemini wizardry - google IO 2024 is approaching fast, with the big G's festival for Android 15, wear OS 5, Android TV and more kicking off on May 14. And we now have an official schedule to give us some hints of the ...

Continua a leggere>>

5 smartwatches you should buy instead of the google Pixel Watch 2 - The google Pixel Watch 2 proves that google is on the right track with its smartwatches. But it's not perfect. Here are five alternatives you should consider.

Continua a leggere>>

google I/O: Everything to Expect, From the Pixel 8A to Android 15 - google will likely unveil the next generation of its affordable Pixel A series, the Pixel 8A. These lower-priced devices pack many of the same features as flagship Pixel phones. The 7A, for instance, ...

Continua a leggere>>