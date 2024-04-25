Volkswagen ID Code | l’auto con un occhio di riguardo per i pedoni

(Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Al Salone di Pechino 2024 è stata presentata una concept car elettrica che “strizza” l’ai: laIDID: una concept car elettrica che guarda al futuro della mobilità. Non lo fa soltanto con le tecnologie all’avanguardia, ma anche con undiper la sicurezza dei. Presentata al Salone di Pechino 2024,si distingue per il design futuristico e per innovative soluzioni volte a migliorare l’interazione tra veicolo e persone. Un elemento chiave è il suo sistema di comunicazione con i. I fari anteriori, simili a “occhi 3D”, possono “strizzare” gli occhi in segno di saluto, ma anche simulare movimenti per comunicare con chi si ...

VW ID.code concept previews Chinese-market EV styling - The VW ID.code is the latest in a series of concept and production models in the automaker's ID EV family, but its styling is a big departure. The curved front end, high-mounted horizontal lighting ...

VW aims to reach cost parity with Chinese EV manufacturers by 2026 - volkswagen says it plans to achieve cost parity with local BEV competitors for entry-level compact models by 2026. The China Main Platform (CMP) aims to reduce costs by 40 per cent by 2026, in ...

Bustling Beijing show proves China is automotive top dog - Geneva. Frankfurt. Detroit. Paris. Almost all of the great motor shows have withered on the vine, or simply been allowed to die altogether. Once upon a time, three times a year, we could be assured of ...

