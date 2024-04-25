Volkswagen ID Code | l’auto con un occhio di riguardo per i pedoni

Il domani in cinque metri e su cerchi da 24”, in pratica gli unici riferimenti alle proporzioni anticipati da Volkswagen, che al Salone di Pechino ha svelato l’avveniristico concept elettrico ID. CODE. Il costruttore parla di uno “sguardo al futuro del design del marchio in Cina”. Un ...
VW ID.code concept previews Chinese-market EV styling - The VW ID.code is the latest in a series of concept and production models in the automaker's ID EV family, but its styling is a big departure. The curved front end, high-mounted horizontal lighting ...
VW aims to reach cost parity with Chinese EV manufacturers by 2026 - volkswagen says it plans to achieve cost parity with local BEV competitors for entry-level compact models by 2026. The China Main Platform (CMP) aims to reduce costs by 40 per cent by 2026, in ...
Bustling Beijing show proves China is automotive top dog - Geneva. Frankfurt. Detroit. Paris. Almost all of the great motor shows have withered on the vine, or simply been allowed to die altogether. Once upon a time, three times a year, we could be assured of ...
