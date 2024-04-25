The Hollow Point – Punto di non ritorno - come finisce? Trama e spiegazione finale

The Hollow

The Hollow Point – Punto di non ritorno, come finisce? Trama e spiegazione finale (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) “The Hollow PointPunto di non ritorno”, diretto da Gonzalo López-Gallego, offre una prospettiva contemporanea sul genere western, mantenendo dinamiche classiche ma ambientandole nel presente. Girato principalmente tra Salt Lake City e altre località dello Utah, il film trasporta le tradizionali tematiche del western in un contesto moderno. Ecco Trama e finale svelati. Trama e Cast del film The Hollow PointPunto di non ritorno Il film è ambientato in una cittadina dell’Arizona alla frontiera con il Messico, dove lo sceriffo John Wallace ritorna dopo anni di assenza. Trova la città in preda all’illegalità, dominata dai trafficanti d’armi che riforniscono i cartelli della droga messicani. Patrick ...
    Il film The Hollow Point finisce con uno sconvolgente colpo di scena: Leland viene ucciso, lasciando Wallace da solo ad affrontare il capo del cartello, Atticus. Nonostante l’inferiorità numerica, Wallace riesce a superare in astuzia Atticus e i suoi uomini, uccidendoli tutti. Con la città ...
