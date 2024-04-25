Su paramount+ arriva knuckles: spin-off della saga di Sonic - Il titolo sarà disponibile negli Stati Uniti da venerdì 26 aprile, mentre in Italia debutta il giorno seguente ...

knuckles Brawls With a Villain Straight Out of a 90s Video Game in New Clip (Exclusive) - knuckles will debut this week on paramount+, and when it does, the show will feature its titular character battling it out with a whole bunch of enemies. In an exclusive clip provided by paramount, ...

knuckles might not be the only Sonic spin-off: "We have a really good plan for the future of Sonic," says producer - "We have a really good plan for the future of Sonic," Ascher says. "As we grow these characters, what television has provided us with knuckles is a moment to do a deep-dive character study into them.

