Dopo essere apparso per la prima volta al cinema in Sonic – Il film 2, Knuckles the Echidna si appresta a fare il suo debutto da protagonista in una serie televisiva incentrata interamente su di lui. Lo show in 6 episodi, intitolato appunto Knuckles, è una produzione Paramount Pictures, creato ...
Continua a leggere>>
Su paramount+ arriva knuckles: spin-off della saga di Sonic - Il titolo sarà disponibile negli Stati Uniti da venerdì 26 aprile, mentre in Italia debutta il giorno seguente ...
Continua a leggere>>
knuckles Brawls With a Villain Straight Out of a 90s Video Game in New Clip (Exclusive) - knuckles will debut this week on paramount+, and when it does, the show will feature its titular character battling it out with a whole bunch of enemies. In an exclusive clip provided by paramount, ...
Continua a leggere>>
knuckles might not be the only Sonic spin-off: "We have a really good plan for the future of Sonic," says producer - "We have a really good plan for the future of Sonic," Ascher says. "As we grow these characters, what television has provided us with knuckles is a moment to do a deep-dive character study into them.
Continua a leggere>>