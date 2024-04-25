Su Paramount+ arriva Knuckles | spin-off della saga di Sonic

Paramount+ arriva

Su Paramount+ arriva Knuckles: spin-off della saga di Sonic (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Domani, venerdì 26 aprile, è il giorno di Knuckles. La serie TV creata da John Whittington e Toby Ascher per il servizio di streaming Paramount+ debutta in anteprima negli Stati Uniti, mentre in Italia sarà disponibile dal giorno seguente, sabato 27 aprile. La serie è uno spin-off di Sonic – Il film 2, ispirato a Sonic the Hedgehog, serie di videogiochi pubblicata da Sega, a partire dagli anni ’90. Personaggio principale della serie è Knuckles the Echidna, doppiato nella lingua originale da Idris Elba, mentre in italiano avrà la voce di Maurizio Merluzzo. Il titolo rappresenta un prequel del terzo capitolo cinematografico della saga di Sonic, in uscite a fine 2024. Oltre a Merluzzo, i doppiatori ...
