Spring Attitude | annunciati gli artisti che completano la line up della XIII edizione - c’è anche Cosmo

Spring Attitude

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a lopinionista©

Fonte : lopinionista
Spring Attitude: annunciati gli artisti che completano la line up della XIII edizione, c’è anche Cosmo (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) foto di Nicholas GarlisiROMA – annunciati i nuovi artisti che completano la line up della XIII edizione di Spring Attitude, il festival internazionale di musica e cultura contemporanea che torna il 13 e 14 settembre negli spazi en plein air degli Studi di Cinecittà a Roma. Due giornate che, dal primo pomeriggio a notte fonda, proietteranno la Capitale al fianco delle grandi città del mondo, ospitando gli artisti più ricercati e riverberando dei suoni più innovativi in circolazione. Dal travolgente collettivo franco-algerino ACID ARAB con la sua inebriante miscela di elettronica occidentale e sound provenienti dall’Oriente sulle onde del Mediterraneo al respiro musicale nato sulle pendici del Vesuvio che si muove tra ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionista
Notizie su altre fonti: spring attitude

The six-step method for spring cleaning your investment portfolio - With the change in season come the usual spring jobs – out go the winter coats and boots, in come the shorts and sandals, change to a thinner duvet, enjoy the longer evenings and, of course, spring ...telegraph.co.uk

The six-step method to spring cleaning your investment portfolio - spring is here! (At the time of writing, at least – who knows what the weather will be doing when this is published).finance.yahoo

spring attitude: annunciati gli artisti che completano la line up della XIII edizione, c’è anche Cosmo - ROMA - Annunciati i nuovi artisti che completano la line up della XIII edizione di spring attitude, il festival internazionale di musica e cultura contemporanea ...webmagazine24

Video di Tendenza
Video Spring Attitude
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.