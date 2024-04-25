Open week ‘Salute Donna’ - boom di adesioni al San Pio

Firenze, 21 aprile 2024 - Conferenze, attività di divulgazione, info-point, visite e consulenze, per una settimana tutta dedicata alla prevenzione e alla cura al femminile. E’ questo infatti lo spirito guida che anima l‘Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria Careggi che fa parte del network delle ...
Continua a leggere>>
Gli Open Day dedicati alla Carta d’identità elettronica tornano nel fine settimana del 20 e 21 aprile con le aperture straordinarie degli uffici anagrafici dei Municipi II, VI, VII, VIII, IX, XII e XIV nella giornata di sabato 20 aprile e degli ex Punti Informativi Turistici del centro che, ...
Continua a leggere>>
Gli Open Day dedicati alla Carta d’identità elettronica tornano nel fine settimana del 20 e 21 aprile con le aperture straordinarie degli uffici anagrafici dei Municipi II, VI, VII, VIII, IX, XII e XIV nella giornata di sabato 20 aprile e degli ex Punti Informativi Turistici del centro che, ...
Continua a leggere>>
French open 2024: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK - The build-up to the French open is well under way with the ATP and WTA action this week taking place at the Madrid open ...
Continua a leggere>>
French open to reveal second retractable roof court at Roland Garros ahead of Olympics - Organizers of the tennis French open say the second retractable roof at Roland Garros will be inaugurated on the opening day of main draw play next month.
Continua a leggere>>
36-year-old makes $37,000 a year leading Dungeons & Dragons games: If ‘you're doing it anyway, you might as well' get paid - In June 2023, Mari and Scott purchased a detached two-bedroom home in downtown Salt Lake City for $535,000, with a down payment of $40,000. To afford the home, they took on a personal loan within ...
Continua a leggere>>