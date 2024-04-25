Open week ‘Salute Donna’ - boom di adesioni al San Pio

Open week

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a anteprima24©

Fonte : anteprima24
Open week ‘Salute Donna’, boom di adesioni al San Pio (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Tempo di lettura: < 1 minutoGrande partecipazioni alla settimana di visite mediche e consulenze presso gli ambulatori gratuiti organizzati dall’Azienda Ospedaliera  San Pio di Benevento in occasione della nona edizione dell’(H) Open week, la settimana della Salute della donna promossa dalla Fondazione Onda ETS.  In un’atmosfera accogliente e serena, sono terminate le visite specialistiche e gli esami strumentali riservati alla popolazione femminile.  L’evento ha visto coinvolti i medici ed il personale sanitario delle: UOC di Oncologia UOC di Diabetologia UOC Pneumologia UOC di Dermatologia UOC Ginecologia UOC di Senologia UOC di Reumatologia UOSDdi Gastroenterologia UOSD Fisiopatologia della Riproduzione Umana e Diagnosi Prenatale Integrata Il servizio di Nutrizione e Dietetica – Medicine Complementari  “ Desidero esprimere a tutti coloro che ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su anteprima24
Notizie su altre fonti: open week
  • Open week

    Firenze, 21 aprile 2024 - Conferenze, attività di divulgazione, info-point, visite e consulenze, per una settimana tutta dedicata alla prevenzione e alla cura al femminile. E’ questo infatti lo spirito guida che anima l‘Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria Careggi che fa parte del network delle ...
    Continua a leggere>>

  • Open week

    Gli Open Day dedicati alla Carta d’identità elettronica tornano nel fine settimana del 20 e 21 aprile con le aperture straordinarie degli uffici anagrafici dei Municipi II, VI, VII, VIII, IX, XII e XIV nella giornata di sabato 20 aprile e degli ex Punti Informativi Turistici del centro che, ...
    Continua a leggere>>

  • Open week

    Gli Open Day dedicati alla Carta d’identità elettronica tornano nel fine settimana del 20 e 21 aprile con le aperture straordinarie degli uffici anagrafici dei Municipi II, VI, VII, VIII, IX, XII e XIV nella giornata di sabato 20 aprile e degli ex Punti Informativi Turistici del centro che, ...
    Continua a leggere>>

French open 2024: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK - The build-up to the French open is well under way with the ATP and WTA action this week taking place at the Madrid open ...
Continua a leggere>>

French open to reveal second retractable roof court at Roland Garros ahead of Olympics - Organizers of the tennis French open say the second retractable roof at Roland Garros will be inaugurated on the opening day of main draw play next month.
Continua a leggere>>

36-year-old makes $37,000 a year leading Dungeons & Dragons games: If ‘you're doing it anyway, you might as well' get paid - In June 2023, Mari and Scott purchased a detached two-bedroom home in downtown Salt Lake City for $535,000, with a down payment of $40,000. To afford the home, they took on a personal loan within ...
Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Open week
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.