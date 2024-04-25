Liverpool - Rooney | Klopp ha sbagliato tempistiche dell’addio

Liverpool Rooney

Liverpool, Rooney: «Klopp ha sbagliato tempistiche dell’addio» (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Wayne Rooney, ex tra le altre di Everton e Liverpool, ha parlato del periodo negativo del Liverpool e delle sue possibili cause Il Liverpool rischia di salutare definitivamente il sogno Premier League dopo la sconfitta nel derby contro l’Everton. Wayne Rooney ne ha parlato a Sky Sport, rimproverando le tempistiche del suo annuncio. SITUAZIONE –
