Che fine ha fatto il mini dress Versace di Jennifer Garner in 30 anni in un secondo? (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024)
Se avete amato la deliziosa rom-com con JenniferGarner 30 anni in un secondo è impossibile che non abbiate notato il vestitino a righe multicolori di Versace che la protagonista indossa per ballare Thriller. Ebbene, quel capo così iconico è andato perduto, non si trova più. Con sommo dolore di JenniferGarner e della costumista del film, Susie DeSanto. Giusto 20 anni fa il film faceva innamorare tutte e tutti con la storia della tredicenne Jenna, diventata una trentenne di successo in un colpo, con tutte le difficoltà del caso. Oggi, è ancora una commedia iconica. Anche grazie a quel minidress. Tagliato sotto al seno, dalle morbide forme scivolate, con una stampa anni ’70 a grandi righe, tutte sui ...Leggi tutta la notizia su cultweb
