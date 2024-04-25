AEW | I Grizzled Young Veterans faranno il loro debutto a Collision

(Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Dopo il recente periodo passato in TNA, isi preparano alufficiale anche sui ring della All Elite Wrestling. Questo sabato all’interno di un nuovo episodio di, ci sarà il primo match lottato per gli ex campioni di coppia di NXT UK. EXCLUSIVE! @Lexynair stands by with a WORLD-RENOWNED tag team set to DEBUT on #AEW… @ZackGibsonGYV @JamesDrakePro pic.twitter.com/tsXWiXKcwX— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024

