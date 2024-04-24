Zirkzee Arsenal - i Gunners tentano Joshua con un’offerta importante

Arsenal target Joshua zirkzee posts two-word reaction on Instagram after Jurrien Timber makes return - Arsenal target Joshua zirkzee was amongst those to react on social media after Jurrien Timber made his return from injury by playing for the gunners’ under-21s on Monday night.tbrfootball

Napoli, duello con l’Arsenal per Sudakov: De Laurentiis sfida i gunners - Il Napoli è determinato a portare in azzurro Georgiy Sudakov, talento ucraino dello Shakhtar Donetsk, ma deve fare i conti con l’interesse dell’Arsenal. Il Napoli non molla la presa su Georgiy Sudakov ...informazione

Arsenal and Manchester City set for summer battle over £100 million Bruno Guimaraes - Paper Round - Man City and Arsenal want Bruno Guimaraes, Erik ten Hag is set to leave Man Utd, Arsenal keen on Joshua zirkzee and West Ham hold talks with Bruno Amorim.eurosport