Xbox Series X a tema X-Men 97 - una spettacolare versione in palio per un concorso

Digital Foundry non si è fatta trovare impreparata ed ha pubblicato il video di analisi delle versione PS5 e Nintendo Switch di Grounded, effettuando ovviamente l’immancabile confronto diretto con le versioni Xbox. Partendo dalla risoluzione, il gioco di Obsidian Entertainment gira su PS5 ad una ... (game-experience)
Sony sta portando avanti delle discussioni con Microsoft per portare Helldivers 2 su Xbox Series X|S, stando a quanto affermato da Nick Baker durante il nuovo episodio del podcast Xbox Era. Questa indiscrezione non ha però trovato il favore di Tidux, che ha bollato questa voce come “completamente ... (game-experience)
Digital Foundry non si è fatta attendere ed ha pubblicato il video di analisi di Sea of Thieves su PS5, effettuando inoltre anche un confronto diretto con la versione Xbox Series X e quella PC del gioco targato RARE, cercando in questo modo di mettere in evidenza le eventuali differenze tra le ... (game-experience)
Lords of the Fallen Gets Final 1.5 Update, Publisher Confirms Plans for ‘Next Installments’ in Franchise - Lords of the Fallen developer Hexworks has announced the release of update 1.5, its “final milestone” for the PC, PlayStation 5, and xbox series X and S soulslike, as publisher CI Games turns its ...za.ign
New free Lords of the Fallen update adds genre-defining modifier system - Are you ready to become the Master of Fate That's what you'll be doing with the latest free update for Lords of the Fallen.thexboxhub
The ultimate console dilemma: PS5 vs. xbox series X, which is right for you - Let’s be real: PS5 has the killer exclusives. Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon: Forbidden West, and God of War: Ragnarok – that’s a who’s-who of modern ...absolutegeeks