Xbox Series X a tema X-Men 97, una spettacolare versione in palio per un concorso (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Una Xbox Series X personalizzata a tema X-Men 97, la serie animata ora disponibile in streaming su Disney+, è stata annunciata ufficialmente. Il design della console e dei controller wireless abbinati promettono di conquistare il cuore dei fan grazie alle loro soluzioni coloratissime e uniche. Come leggiamo sul blog Xbox, la collaborazione con Marvel Animation ha consentito a Microsoft di realizzare questa console a tema ispirata alla serie, con una storia scritta da Rich Douek e disegnata da Paco Diaz. Le due facce della console riproducono questa avventura a fumetti di due pagine, che vede Ciclope guidare gli X-Men in una battaglia contro le Sentinelle e Master Mold. È la prima volta in assoluto che Xbox Series X si trasforma in un fumetto. Lo stile unico delle ...
