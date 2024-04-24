WWE | Triple H si congratula con Trick Williams per la vittoria del titolo NXT

(Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Come solitamente accade con ladi une quindi con la consacrazione di un nuovo campione, ancheH si è espresso dopo i fatti di Spring Breakin.è riuscito nell’impresa di superare Ilja Dragunov e divenire il nuovo NXT Champion. Qui di seguito il tweet pubblicato da HHH.tions to @on a hard-fought match, and a well-deserved victory, against one of #WWENXT’s toughest in @UNBESIEGBAR ZAR. The era ofis looking bright. #NXTSpringBreakin #AndNewH (@H) April 24, 2024

