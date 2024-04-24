WWE | Trick Williams doma il Mad Dragon ed è il nuovo NXT Champion

WWE Trick

WWE: Trick Williams doma il “Mad Dragon” ed è il nuovo NXT Champion (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) NXT Spring Breakin stupisce il pubblico del WWE Universe com un finale al cardiopalma. Dopo aver archiviato una volta per tutte il capitolo Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams è riuscito nell’impresa si sconfiggere Dragunov e conquistare per la prima volta in carriera il titolo di NXT. Qui sotto il video con la reazione del pubblico esploso al conto di tre. Trick Williams IS NXT Champion!!!#NXTSpringBreakin pic.twitter.com/wgWaGTvgjR— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2024
trick williams crowned NXT Champion at Spring Breakin' - trick williams is the new NXT Champion. williams pinned Ilja Dragunov in the main event of NXT Spring Breakin' to win the championship for the first time, striking Dragunov with a knee strike for the ...f4wonline

trick williams Beats Ilja Dragunov, Wins NXT Title On 4/23 NXT Spring Breakin' Week One - With the win, trick williams captured the NXT Championship for the first time. The loss brought Dragunov's reign to an end at 204 days. He won the gold by beating Carmelo Hayes at NXT No Mercy 2023.fightful

trick williams Wins WWE NXT Championship, Unseats Ilja Dragunov At Spring Breakin' - T rick williams defeated Ilja Dragunov in the main event of night one of "WWE NXT's" Spring Breakin' special, and he captured the NXT Championship to become the new face of the brand.msn

