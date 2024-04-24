WWE | Trick Williams doma il Mad Dragon ed è il nuovo NXT Champion

trick williams crowned NXT Champion at Spring Breakin' - trick williams is the new NXT Champion. williams pinned Ilja Dragunov in the main event of NXT Spring Breakin' to win the championship for the first time, striking Dragunov with a knee strike for the ...f4wonline

trick williams Beats Ilja Dragunov, Wins NXT Title On 4/23 NXT Spring Breakin' Week One - With the win, trick williams captured the NXT Championship for the first time. The loss brought Dragunov's reign to an end at 204 days. He won the gold by beating Carmelo Hayes at NXT No Mercy 2023.fightful

trick williams Wins WWE NXT Championship, Unseats Ilja Dragunov At Spring Breakin' - T rick williams defeated Ilja Dragunov in the main event of night one of "WWE NXT's" Spring Breakin' special, and he captured the NXT Championship to become the new face of the brand.msn