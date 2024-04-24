WWE | Trick Williams doma il Mad Dragon ed è il nuovo NXT Champion

La WWE, durante la diretta di NXT di stanotte, ha Annunciato il prossimo evento speciale su due settimane dello show di sviluppo, ovvero Spring Breakin’. Il 23 ed il 30 aprile, i due episodi di NXT saranno quindi imperdibili, visto anche il primo match Annunciato: dopo la challenge di Trick ... (zonawrestling)
Il main event di un bellissimo STAND & DELIVER, premium live event più importante dell’anno a NXT, vede il trionfo attesissimo di Trick Williams che manda in visibilio Philadelphia ed il Wells Fargo Center. Nonostante i tanti ref bump e la sicurezza di Carmelo Hayes, questa volta Mello ... (zonawrestling)
Non solo WrestleMania, ma fra una decina di giorni andrà di scena anche l’evento più importante in casa NXT, ovvero Stand & Deliver, che con i dovuti paragoni si può considerare la “WrestleMania di NXT”. Pochi per ora i match resi ufficiali ad ora per lo show che però promette veramente ... (zonawrestling)
trick williams crowned NXT Champion at Spring Breakin' - trick williams is the new NXT Champion. williams pinned Ilja Dragunov in the main event of NXT Spring Breakin' to win the championship for the first time, striking Dragunov with a knee strike for the ...f4wonline
