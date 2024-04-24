WWE | The Final Testament prende il controllo di NXT

WWE: The Final Testament prende il controllo di NXT (Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) La stable Final Testament (composta da Larrion Kross,Scarlett, gli AOP e Paul Hellering) ha fatto la sua comparsa nel roster di NXT nella puntata di stanotte. Nell’ultimo periodo il gruppo ha terrorizzato il roster del brand giallonero, dichiarando di voler prendere il controllo dello show mirando alla conquista dei titoli della divisione. Inoltre Karrion ha affermato di voler riportare in auge i “vecchi” periodi di NXT, dove il prodotto era caratterizzato da un maggiore impatto e di scontri all’ultimo sangue. Infine, sui suoi social, l’atleta ha postato una immagine della sua fazione durante una incursione ad NXT, e sopra l’’evocativa frase “Nero e oro non muoiono mai”.
