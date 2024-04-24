WWE: shayna Baszler fa ritorno a NXT in soccorso di lola Vice - Karmen Petrovic affiancherà Natalya, mentre lola Vice sarà affiancata a sua volta da una ex campionessa di NXT, shayna Baszler. le due protagoniste saranno infatti impegnate la prossima settimana all' ...zonawrestling
