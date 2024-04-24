(Di mercoledì 24 aprile 2024) Karmen Petrovic affiancherà Natalya, mentresarà affiancata a sua volta da una ex campionessa di NXT,. le due protagoniste saranno infatti impegnate la prossima settimana all’interno di un Underground match.is back in NXT and will be in's corner next week! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9jurkFa6hX— ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) April 24, 2024 Si tratta di unpernel roster dove fece fortuna nei suoi primi anni in WWE.

WWE: shayna Baszler fa ritorno a NXT in soccorso di lola Vice - Karmen Petrovic affiancherà Natalya, mentre lola Vice sarà affiancata a sua volta da una ex campionessa di NXT, shayna Baszler. le due protagoniste saranno infatti impegnate la prossima settimana all' ...zonawrestling

shayna Baszler Aligns with lola Vice During NXT Spring Breakin Contract Signing Set for 4/23 - As the 4/23 WWE NXT Spring Breakin event approaches, shayna Baszler has made a surprising appearance in support of lola Vice. Nattie, a seasoned WWE performer, is gearing up to face Vice in what ...msn

shayna Baszler To Be In lola Vice's Corner For NXT Underground Match At NXT Spring Breakin' On 4/30 - On April 23, Natalya and lola Vice signed the contract for their historic NXT Underground Match. It was already known that Nattie would have Karmen Petrovic in her corner. However, it has now been ...fightful