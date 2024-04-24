The global imperative to improve access to and the quality of education continues to be paramount. In this regard, independent charity Vantage Foundation notes that India has made significant strides in its education system, with strong indicators pointing to the country's notable efforts to enhance learning outcomes. Notably, Vantage Foundation recognises the pivotal role played by the United Nations educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in facilitating India's transition toward a y empowered society. UNESCO's profound insights, showcased through the State of education Report (SOER) published by the ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
SAO PAULO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Foundation is pleased to announce its partnership with Instituto Claret, a reputable charitable organisation in Brazil. Instituto Claret offers a range of programmes including support for children, families, violence prevention, homeless ... (liberoquotidiano)
LAGOS, Nigeria, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Foundation is proud to announce its strategic partnership with The IREDE Foundation, a non-profit organisation committed to empowering children between the ages of 0 - 18 living with limb loss in Nigeria to live self-sufficient lives by giving ... (liberoquotidiano)
vantage foundation supports education activities of the UNESCO South Asia Regional Office in New Delhi in India - The global imperative to improve access to and the quality of education continues to be paramount. In this regard, independent charity vantage foundation notes that India has made significant strides ...adnkronos